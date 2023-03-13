By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Academy Awards telecast on Sunday attracted roughly 18.7 million U.S. television viewers to the film industry’s highest honors, according to data released by Walt Disney Co broadcaster ABC on Monday.
