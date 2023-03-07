WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of 12 U.S. senators will introduce legislation Tuesday that would give Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats, Senator Mark Warner said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Find Buyers - March 7, 2023
- Greece asks others to ‘imitate’ Vatican return of Parthenon pieces - March 7, 2023
- Egypt February inflation seen rising to highest in more than 5 years - March 7, 2023