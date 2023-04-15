WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Twenty-three U.S. troops in Syria suffered traumatic brain injuries during two attacks in March by Iran-backed militants, the U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, said on Friday.
