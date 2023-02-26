(Reuters) – Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc laid off dozens of employees on Saturday in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Musk took over the social network in late October, the Information reported.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts- The Information - February 26, 2023
- Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful - February 26, 2023
- Gambling hub Macau drops COVID mask mandate for most locations - February 26, 2023