ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The building of a Turkish opposition party in Istanbul was hit by two bullets overnight, its leader said on Friday, in what she described as an attempt to scare party members ahead of landmark presidential and parliamentary elections next month.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Records Best Month In 3 Years – But Will The Rally Continue? - March 31, 2023
- Two bullets fired at building of Turkish opposition party - March 31, 2023
- Crime has fallen in Ukraine since war began – interior minister - March 31, 2023