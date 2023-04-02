JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A man detained by Israeli police near a flashpoint mosque compound in Jerusalem on Saturday grabbed an officer’s gun and fired it, prompting the unit to shoot him dead, the force said on Saturday, describing the incident as a terrorist attack.
