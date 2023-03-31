OTTAWA (Reuters) – The six bodies recovered by police on Thursday in a marshy area of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec came from two different families seeking to enter clandestinely into the United States, police said on Friday, adding that an infant was still missing.
