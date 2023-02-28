(Reuters) – The boards of directors of the Atlanta and Dallas Federal Reserve Banks voted in mid-January to keep unchanged the rate charged to commercial banks for emergency loans, minutes of their discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday.
