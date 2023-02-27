GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – The U.N. peacekeeping mission has suspended flights in Congo’s North-Kivu province following an attack on its helicopter last Friday, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) and a World Food Programme (WFP) spokesperson said on Monday.
