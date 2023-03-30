(Reuters) – Fiona and Ian have been retired as hurricane names by the World Meteorological Organization after devastating storms with those names killed dozens of people and inflicted billions of dollars in damage in 2022.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China calls US debt trap accusation ‘irresponsible’ - March 30, 2023
- U.N. weather agency retires Fiona, Ian as hurricane names after 2022 devastation - March 30, 2023
- Colombia’s central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 13% - March 30, 2023