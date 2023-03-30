By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal prosecutor on Thursday accused Grammy Award-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of The Fugees hip hop group of illegally taking tens of millions of dollars to lobby the U.S. government on behalf of a Malaysian financier and the
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. accuses Fugees rapper of illegal lobbying with Malaysian financier - March 30, 2023
- Protesters demand action on guns at Tennessee statehouse - March 30, 2023
- State Department confirms two U.S. citizens kidnapped in Haiti - March 30, 2023