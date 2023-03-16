By Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Thursday added 37 companies to a trade blacklist, including units of Chinese genetics company BGI and Chinese cloud computing firm Inspur, in a move that promises to further ratchet up tensions with Beijing.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Marketmind: This is what a relief rally looks like - March 16, 2023
- Nissan workers at Tennessee plant reject union campaign - March 16, 2023
- U.S. adds Chinese genetics company units to trade blacklist - March 16, 2023