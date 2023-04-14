By Sarah N. Lynch and Idrees Ali WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking highly classified U.S. documents that have embarrassed Washington with allies around the world will be arrested on Thursday in Massachusetts, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BTC and a Return to $31,000 in the Hands of the US Economic Calendar - April 13, 2023
- Boeing halts deliveries of some 737 MAXs amid new supplier problem - April 13, 2023
- U.S. arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman for online intelligence leaks - April 13, 2023