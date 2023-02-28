WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. banks reported a 5.8% decline in profits in 2022 as firms spent more on noninterest and provision expenses against future losses, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reported Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- How High Can the Gold Price Rally in March? - February 28, 2023
- U.S. commodities regulator taps former NY prosecutor to lead enforcement - February 28, 2023
- FTX’s Singh agrees to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges, lawyer says - February 28, 2023