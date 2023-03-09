WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called for regulation of artificial intelligence technology to ensure it does not hurt growth or become a national security risk, a departure from the business lobbying group’s typical anti-regulatory stance.
