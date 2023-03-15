By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Wednesday charged Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese businessman with ties to former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, with leading a complex conspiracy to defraud his online followers out of more than $1 billion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Best Oversold ETFs for April 2023 - March 15, 2023
- U.S. charges exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui with $1 billion fraud - March 15, 2023
- Exclusive-Samsung’s new Texas chip plant cost rises above $25 billion -sources - March 15, 2023