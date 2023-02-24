WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday targeted entities in China, Canada, and France among others in its latest response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding targets to its trade restriction list.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine to set up $500 million insurance fund for cargo ships entering ports - February 24, 2023
- Ahead of Nigeria elections, residents stock-up on food, essentials - February 24, 2023
- China says willing to deepen mutual political trust with Belarus - February 24, 2023