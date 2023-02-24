WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January amid strong income growth, while inflation accelerated, which could add to financial markets fears that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates through summer.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine to set up $500 million insurance fund for cargo ships entering ports - February 24, 2023
- Ahead of Nigeria elections, residents stock-up on food, essentials - February 24, 2023
- China says willing to deepen mutual political trust with Belarus - February 24, 2023