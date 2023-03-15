MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Mexican governor to nine years in prison for accepting at least $3.5 million in illegal bribe money and using it to fraudulently purchase property in the United States.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- N.Korea fires ballistic missile – S.Korea - March 15, 2023
- New Zealand fourth-quarter GDP below expectations as it falls 0.6% - March 15, 2023
- U.S. court sentences Mexican ex-governor to nine years for money laundering - March 15, 2023