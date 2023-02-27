By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on the front foot on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.
