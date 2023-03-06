By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it temporarily paused flights to and from parts of South Florida due to a radar issue for about an hour and many flights were still be impacted.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bank of America CEO Moynihan says U.S economy to reach technical recession - March 6, 2023
- Ukraine vows not to give up on Bakhmut amid constant Russian attacks - March 6, 2023
- U.S. FAA says radar issue pausing some flights in Florida - March 6, 2023