(Reuters) – A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday recommended Pfizer Inc’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, paving the way for one of the first approved RSV shots in the United States for older adults.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Boeing faces similar supply chain challenges in defence to commercial business -exec - February 28, 2023
- U.S. FDA panel votes for Pfizer’s RSV vaccine - February 28, 2023
- Tesla to build new plant in Mexico worth over $5 billion, government says - February 28, 2023