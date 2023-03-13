(Reuters) – U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks are still seeing higher-than-usual demand for funds from banks and others as the fallout from the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank reverberate through medium- and smaller-size financial institutions.
