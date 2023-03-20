MANAGUA (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of State cited credible reports of arbitrary killings, arrests and torture in Nicaragua, as well as harsh and life-threatening conditions in the country’s prisons, in an annual human rights report released on Monday.
