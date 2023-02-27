(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is expected to challenge Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s $13 billion deal for mortgage software company Black Knight, Politico reported on Monday citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
