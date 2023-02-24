(Reuters) – Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Friday the U.S. government has cleared its Pratt and Whitney unit to resume deliveries of its F-135 engine for the F-35 fighter jet, after a halt was put in place in December following the discovery of a safety concern.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- PCE Inflation Index Jumps to 5.382% YOY or 0.6% in January - February 24, 2023
- U.S. govt clears F-35 engine deliveries after safety concerns addressed - February 24, 2023
- Oil Rises Despite Larger US Crude Stocks. Russian Production Worries - February 24, 2023