By Ana Mano SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday awarded a $5 million grant under a cooperative agreement with a U.N. agency to fund initiatives addressing abusive labor practices on Brazilian and Paraguayan cattle ranches, according to a statement.
