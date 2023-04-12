LONDON (Reuters) – The United States has been engaging with its allies over the recent purported leak of classified documents which supposedly reveal military capabilities of some U.S. partners, a White House official said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Indonesian studying Islam in Cairo passes Ramadan far from home - April 12, 2023
- Swiss parliament meets for a second day over Credit Suisse rescue - April 12, 2023
- U.S. having discussions with allies over leaked documents- official - April 12, 2023