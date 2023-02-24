WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday targeted entities in China, Canada, and France among others in its latest response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding targets to its trade restriction list.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Morocco says removal from financial watchlist will help ratings - February 24, 2023
- U.S. prosecutors seize properties, charge Russian on Ukraine invasion anniversary - February 24, 2023
- Former NYC corrections union chief convicted of bribery wins early prison release - February 24, 2023