WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee said he would request documents and hold a hearing after the collapse of two U.S. banks raised concerns about the banking sector and roiled world markets, according to a media report on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pakistan police clash with former PM Khan’s supporters - March 14, 2023
- Blackstone to acquire Cvent in deal valued at $4.6 billion - March 14, 2023
- H&M launches U.S. resale program - March 14, 2023