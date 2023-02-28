By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Republican-controlled U.S. House is expected to vote on Tuesday on a bill to block President Joe Biden’s administration from allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, issues in their investment decisions.
