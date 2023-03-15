By Ahmed Aboulenein and Michael Erman WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will select the Medicare program’s 10 costliest prescription medicines based on gross spending for negotiating price cuts that will go into effect in 2026, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said on Wednesday
