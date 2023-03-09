By Akash Sriram (Reuters) – Layoffs by U.S. companies over January and February touched the highest since 2009, with the tech sector accounting for more than a third of the over 180,000 job cuts announced, a report showed on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest - March 9, 2023
- GM to take up to $1.5 billion charge on voluntary separation program - March 9, 2023
- Uganda considers bill to criminalise identifying as LGBTQ - March 9, 2023