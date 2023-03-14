WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is carefully monitoring developments at First Republic and other smaller banks after Sunday’s actions to protect depositors following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last week, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.
