WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is expected to vote next week on whether to send demands for information about deceptive advertising to eight social media and video streaming companies, the agency said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis: JetBlue faces ‘uphill battle’ in merger fight with government - March 9, 2023
- Islamist militants kill at least 25 in Nigeria’s Borno state - March 9, 2023
- U.S. mulling a probe of deceptive advertising on social media - March 9, 2023