By David Lawder and Christian Kraemer BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga, gained traction with leading members on Friday, a sign that he will likely have a smooth ride to confirmation by the bank’s executive board.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Tests New Highs As PCE Price Index Exceeds Expectations - February 24, 2023
- Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc leaving the company – email to staff - February 24, 2023
- Canada records C$5.54 billion budget deficit over first nine months of 2022/23 - February 24, 2023