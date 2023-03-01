By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday the probable cause of a fatal September 2021 Tesla Model 3 crash in Coral Gables, Florida, was the driver decision to travel at high speed.
