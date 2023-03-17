(Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley on Friday spoke of their “unwavering support” for Ukraine during a call with their Ukrainian counterparts, the White House said.
