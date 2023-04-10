By Idrees Ali and Jonathan Landay WASHINGTON(Reuters) – The U.S. national security community is grappling with fallout from the release of dozens of secret documents, including the impact on sensitive information-sharing within the government and ties with other countries, two U.S. officials said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ministers may meet in Moscow to advance Turkey-Syria ties - April 10, 2023
- Argentina looks to defuse economic timebomb with soy export boost - April 10, 2023
- Tyson Foods workers strike at US chicken plant set to close - April 10, 2023