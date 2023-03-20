By Arathy Somasekhar HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. crude exports to Europe have hit a record 2.1 million barrels per day on average so far this month, spurred by wide discounts to the global benchmark and weaker oil demand by U.S. refineries.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Jordan summons Israeli envoy to protest over flag of expanded Israel - March 20, 2023
- More immigrants, paid childcare key to economic growth, White House says - March 20, 2023
- U.S. oil exports to Europe hit record in March on steep discounts - March 20, 2023