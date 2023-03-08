WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday it is opening a new special crash investigation into a recent fatal crash in California involving a 2014 Tesla Model S where an advanced driver assistance system was suspected of use.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. opens new special crash probe into fatal Tesla crash - March 8, 2023
- Fed’s Powell sticks to hawkish message in second day of testimony - March 8, 2023
- Colombia surrender law would not pardon drug traffickers: minister - March 8, 2023