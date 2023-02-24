WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Communications Commission, which regulates the U.S. telecoms industry, on Friday said it would hold a hearing on hedge fund Standard General’s bid for TV station operator Tegna Inc, a step that has historically led deals to collapse.
