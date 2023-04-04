By Mike Stone WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. unveiled $2.6 billion worth of military assistance that includes three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, as Ukraine prepares to mount a spring offensive against Russia’s invasion.
