WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Tuesday it plans to buy 9,250 Ford E-Transit battery electric vehicles starting later this year and is ordering more than 14,000 charging stations to be deployed at Postal Service facilities.
