By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday proposed sweeping emissions cuts for new cars and trucks through 2032, a move the agency says could mean two out of every three new vehicles automakers sell will be electric within a
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP Price Sinks 3% but Keeps Grip on $0.50 as SEC Throws Hail Mary - April 12, 2023
- IMF’s fiscal chief says U.S. CPI data shows need to maintain inflation fight - April 12, 2023
- U.S. set to penalise some Hungarians for evading sanctions – source - April 12, 2023