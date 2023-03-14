By Valerie Volcovici WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the first-ever national drinking water standard for six cancer-causing chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Pulls Back As Treasury Yields Rebound - March 14, 2023
- Polish weekly withdrawn from some outlets amid John Paul II row - March 14, 2023
- Polish court rules activist guilty of helping terminate pregnancy - March 14, 2023