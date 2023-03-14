(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of the defunct SVB Financial Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
