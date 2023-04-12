By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott plans to launch a presidential exploratory committee on Wednesday, a key step toward running for president in 2024, The Post and Courier newspaper in South Carolina reported late on Tuesday, citing sources.
