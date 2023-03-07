By Oleksandr Kozhukhar KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s top military commanders have vowed to keep defending the besieged city of Bakhmut, where Russia is hoping to make its first major wartime gain in more than half a year, and will strengthen their defences, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EU antitrust regulators raid companies in fragrance sector - March 7, 2023
- U.S. Senator Schumer condemns Speaker McCarthy for supplying Jan.6 videos to Fox - March 7, 2023
- Israeli forces raid West Bank refugee camp, six dead - March 7, 2023