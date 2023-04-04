NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued Charlie Javice, the founder of the Frank college financial planning platform, accusing her of defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co into buying her startup for $175 million in 2021.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ford’s quarterly U.S. auto sales jump 10.1% on pent up demand, easing supply - April 4, 2023
- U.S. SEC sues Frank founder, accuses her of defrauding JPMorgan - April 4, 2023
- Putin and Lukashenko to meet in Moscow on April 5-6 – Kremlin - April 4, 2023